Kazakhstan to Launch Astana Bus Brand, Begin Electric Bus Production in 2027

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ASTANA – Kazakhstan will begin serial production of domestically branded buses under the Astana name in November, marking a major step in expanding the country’s automotive manufacturing, Astana Motors Chairman Nurlan Smagulov announced at a government meeting on July 21.

The project is one of the company’s flagship initiatives aimed at broadening Kazakhstan’s lineup of locally produced vehicles. The buses were developed with Chinese technology partners and incorporate components from leading global manufacturers, while Kazakh engineers contributed to their design. Production will take place in Kazakhstan.

Serial production of diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses is scheduled to start in November, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smagulov also announced that the company is developing a line of electric vehicles with Chinese automaker BYD using new-generation battery technology. Production of Astana-branded electric buses is expected to begin in March 2027.