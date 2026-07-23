Kazakhstan Temporarily Reduces Oil Production Amid CPC Export Suspension

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ASTANA — Kazakhstan has temporarily reduced oil production following the suspension of loading operations at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal in the Black Sea, the Energy Ministry said on July 23.

Loading operations at the CPC marine terminal have been temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of vessels, crews and the environment in the Black Sea. All production and technical facilities of the consortium remain fully operational and are ready to resume crude oil shipments as soon as conditions normalize.

“Due to restrictions on oil intake into the pipeline system, oil-producing companies have made a controlled adjustment to daily production levels to prevent storage facilities from reaching capacity. The temporary reduction in oil output is a technological measure aimed at maintaining stable production processes,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The ministry said it is in contact with CPC management, major shippers, shipowners and relevant government agencies. Consultations are ongoing to ensure safe navigation and facilitate the prompt resumption of stable exports of Kazakh oil to global markets.

Reuters reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s oil production had declined following the closure of a Black Sea terminal serving as the country’s main export route for crude oil, which was recently targeted by drone attacks. According to industry sources cited by Reuters, the decline has been notably sharp at the Chevron-led Tengiz field, Kazakhstan’s largest oilfield.

Kazakhstan condemned the drone attacks on civilian vessels transporting oil through the CPC infrastructure on July 17 and 19, describing them as threats to international energy security.