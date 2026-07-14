Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties With China, Joins International Mediation Organization

ALMATY – Kazakhstan formally joined the newly established International Organization for Mediation after Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev signed the organization’s convention during his official visit to China on July 13, where he also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on expanding bilateral trade, artificial intelligence cooperation and the countries’ permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kosherbayev also congratulated China on the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the launch of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan.

“Since our last meeting, Kazakhstan-China relations have maintained strong momentum and continued to develop steadily across all areas of bilateral cooperation,” Kosherbayev said.

Wang reaffirmed that China views Kazakhstan as one of its key strategic partners, adding that the close relationship between the two countries’ leaders provides a strong foundation for further expanding bilateral ties.

The ministers noted that Kazakhstan and China are making steady progress toward the goal of doubling bilateral trade. According to Kosherbayev, China remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners, with two-way trade reaching a record $48.7 billion in 2025.

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies featured prominently in the discussions. Ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Kosherbayev praised China’s organization of the global forum and welcomed Beijing’s initiative to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization, describing it as an important step toward strengthening international cooperation in AI governance.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to close coordination within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Central Asia–China format and other multilateral platforms.

The two sides reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level exchanges and agreed to continue working to further strengthen their strategic partnership.