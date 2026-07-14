Kazakhstan, NASA Agree to Develop Roadmap for Space Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and NASA have agreed to develop a practical roadmap for expanding cooperation in space science, satellite technologies and research following July 13 talks at the Baikonur Cosmodrome between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev and Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jared Isaacman.

The meeting focused on opportunities to strengthen Kazakhstan-U.S. collaboration in space science, astrophysics, satellite technologies and Earth remote sensing, while also exploring new joint research initiatives.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation between universities and research institutions, including training highly qualified specialists and fostering greater commercial collaboration in the space sector.

Madiyev described partnership with NASA as strategically important for Kazakhstan’s scientific and technological development.

“Kazakhstan is interested in building long-term, practical cooperation with NASA focused on tangible results, including joint research projects, the introduction of innovative technologies and the training of a new generation of specialists,” he said.

Following the meeting, both sides instructed their teams to prepare a practical cooperation plan, reaffirming their commitment to continued dialogue on future joint projects.