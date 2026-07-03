Kazakhstan Deepens Investor Ties Across Energy, Logistics and Industry

ASTANA – Kazakh leaders held a series of high-level meetings with executives of major international companies and financial institutions on the sidelines of the 38th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors Council on July 2, focusing on expanding investment cooperation, advancing strategic projects, and supporting the country’s industrial and infrastructure development agenda.

According to Akorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cameco Corporation President and CEO Tim Gitzel, highlighting the effective 30-year strategic partnership between Cameco and Kazatomprom in the uranium sector. The officials discussed prospects for cooperation in the nuclear industry, including joint projects, as Kazakhstan continues efforts to develop a full domestic nuclear fuel cycle and expand high value-added production.

Tokayev also held talks with AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO Mohamed Al Shamisi on strengthening transport and logistics cooperation. Discussions focused on expanding the Caspian region’s transit potential through the Middle Corridor, developing port infrastructure, and advancing joint cargo transportation projects. Tokayev noted growing European interest in increasing freight volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor.

During a meeting with Anadolu Group Chairman Tuncay Özilhan’s successor and Chairman Kamil Süleyman Yazici, the officials reviewed investment cooperation and new projects. Tokayev welcomed the group’s long-term contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy through Efes Kazakhstan and Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers. Anadolu Group, which has invested around $1 billion in Kazakhstan over the past 30 years and created more than 10,000 jobs, is constructing a sixth beverage production plant in the Aktobe Region with a $100 million investment.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov separately met with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud-Basso, ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Peter Larden, and Marubeni Corporation Managing Executive Officer Satoru Ichinokawa.

Talks with the EBRD focused on expanding cooperation in infrastructure, digitalization, artificial intelligence, finance, and business support. The bank’s investment portfolio in Kazakhstan has reached 354 projects worth $12.7 billion, while annual investment is expected to exceed €1.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) this year.

During discussions with ExxonMobil, Bektenov and Larden reviewed production performance and technological development of the Tengiz, Kashagan, and Caspian Pipeline Consortium projects, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.

Bektenov and Marubeni representatives discussed expanding Kazakhstan-Japan economic cooperation, notably in the energy and industrial sectors, and agreed to strengthen business ties and pursue new investment initiatives.

The meetings concluded with both officials reaffirming their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing new investment projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.