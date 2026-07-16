Kazakhstan, China Chart New Course for Economic Cooperation Through 2030

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the countries’ “eternal comprehensive strategic partnership” during talks in Shanghai on July 16, signing a new roadmap for trade and economic cooperation for 2027-2030 and pledging to deepen collaboration in trade, investment, artificial intelligence and regional security.

The meeting took place ahead of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which Tokayev will attend on July 17 at Xi’s invitation.

Trade and investment ties

Tokayev described China as Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, noting that bilateral trade reached a record $49 billion last year while Chinese investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $30 billion.

According to him, more than 8,500 Chinese-funded enterprises now operate in Kazakhstan, with joint projects spanning industry, energy, gas processing, machinery manufacturing and agriculture.

“Kazakhstan remains committed to further strengthening its eternal strategic partnership with China,” Tokayev said, adding that political dialogue between the two countries has intensified significantly in recent years.

Growing people-to-people ties

Tokayev also highlighted expanding cultural and educational cooperation, saying more than one million Chinese citizens visited Kazakhstan last year. Cultural centers have opened in both countries, while Luban Workshops continue operating in Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev also noted close coordination between Astana and Beijing within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Central Asia-China format.

Xi said bilateral relations had reached a high level through the joint efforts of both countries while emphasizing that significant opportunities for further cooperation remain.