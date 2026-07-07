Kazakh National University of Sports Officially Opens New Campus in Astana

ASTANA — Kazakhstan officially inaugurated the Kazakh National University of Sports (KNUS) and its new campus in the Kazakh capital, marking the completion of a five-year transformation to create a leading regional center for sports education, research and innovation.

The opening ceremony was the centerpiece of the international forum New Era of Sport: KNUS 2026, bringing together government officials, representatives of international sports federations, the Olympic movement and the academic community, reported the university’s press service on July 3.

Among the participants were Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharasbayev, President of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovic, President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) Vlad Marinescu, and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) representative Rafal Pechota.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov also visited the newly opened university, highlighting its role in training next-generation sports professionals and advancing sports science, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation, and international academic collaboration.

The inauguration marked the completion of the university’s five-year transformation, during which it expanded international partnerships, strengthened its research capacity and developed a modern ecosystem for training specialists in elite and mass sports, sports medicine and sports management.

KNUS founder Nurasyl Medeu said the institution was established to address the evolving needs of the sports sector and to educate a new generation of coaches, researchers, sports physicians, teachers and managers capable of competing at the highest international level.

During the ceremony, Lalovic and Marinescu were awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the KNUS. Students also signed the university’s charter, reaffirming their commitment to academic integrity, fair competition and sports ethics.

Guests toured the university’s research laboratories, innovation hubs, digital infrastructure and sports facilities, which will support athlete development, scientific research and international academic cooperation.

The university aims to serve as an international center for sports education, research and innovation, strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global sports community and advancing sports education in line with international standards.