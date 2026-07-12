Karkaraly National Park: Discover the Natural Gem of Kazakhstan’s Saryarka

ASTANA – Nestled in the heart of Kazakhstan’s vast Saryarka steppe, Karkaraly State National Nature Park offers visitors a unique combination of rugged granite mountains, pristine lakes, dense pine forests and rich biodiversity. Established in 1998, the protected area plays a vital role in preserving the natural heritage of the Karkaraly region for future generations.

Covering more than 112,000 hectares, the national park encompasses the Tau, Karkaraly, Kent and Bakty forest ranges. Towering pine forests, striking rock formations and crystal-clear lakes create some of the country’s most picturesque landscapes. Among its best-known natural attractions are Lake Shaitankol, Lake Bassein and Pashennoye Lake, which draw hikers, photographers and nature enthusiasts throughout the year.

The park’s flora is remarkably diverse, featuring pine, birch and aspen forests alongside hawthorn, rosehip and numerous other native plant species. These ecosystems support a rich variety of wildlife and contribute to the ecological stability of central Kazakhstan.

Karkaraly National Park is also home to an impressive array of fauna. The protected area shelters 234 bird species, including four species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book, as well as 46 mammal species, two of which are nationally protected due to their rarity.

Beyond conservation, the park serves as an important center for scientific research and environmental education. Throughout the year, it hosts conservation campaigns, educational programs and public outreach events aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainable tourism.

The Karkaraly park is located in the Karagandy Region, approximately 220 kilometers southeast of Karagandy and around 470 kilometers from Astana.

The most convenient way to reach the park is by car via the town of Karkaraly, which serves as the main gateway to the protected area. The drive takes around 3–3.5 hours from Karagandy and 6–7 hours from Astana, depending on road and weather conditions.

The nearest airport is Sary-Arka Airport in Karagandy, which offers domestic flights, including from Astana and Almaty. From Karagandy, visitors can continue to Karkaraly by rental car, taxi or intercity bus.

The best time to visit is from late spring through early autumn, when hiking trails, scenic viewpoints and the park’s lakes are most accessible. Visitors are encouraged to follow park regulations, stay on designated trails and help preserve the area’s unique biodiversity.