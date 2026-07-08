East Kazakhstan to Host International Gala Concert Celebrating Turkic Cultural Heritage

ALMATY – East Kazakhstan will host the gala concert of the international festival Altai – The Golden Cradle of the Turkic World on July 11, bringing together acclaimed performers from across the Turkic world and beyond for a celebration of shared cultural heritage.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Altai mountains, the concert will take place at the Grand Stage in Katon-Karagay, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Organized with the support of the regional administration, the event will serve as the centerpiece of the international festival, highlighting the common history, spiritual values, and artistic traditions that unite Turkic peoples.

The day-long celebration will feature a series of cultural and sporting events before the evening gala. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Katon-Karagay’s main stage will host the National Poets’ Aitys, bringing together leading improvisational poets in one of Kazakhstan’s most cherished oral traditions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch Alaman horse racing, with competitions taking place from 4 to 6 p.m., showcasing one of the oldest equestrian traditions.

The evening will open with “Pyrak,” a theatrical production inspired by the image of the sacred white-winged horse. Through contemporary stage performance, the production explores the civilization of the great steppe, nomadic culture, and the horse’s enduring role in human history.

The gala concert will feature an international lineup of performers representing countries and regions across the Turkic world. Among the artists taking the stage are Kazakhstan’s internationally acclaimed singer Dimash Qudaibergen and Sarmat Band. They will be joined by Erbay Niyazov from Karakalpakstan, Efendi from Azerbaijan, Sevara Khantulanova from Uzbekistan, JAX from the Kyrgyz Repiblic, Hungary’s Nox Band, Murat Yaprak from Türkiye, Khazina Band from Bashkortostan, Subeidi Samdum and Ot Band from Mongolia, and Aizana from the Republic of Tuva.

The organizers say the concert is designed to showcase the rich musical traditions of the Turkic world while creating a platform for cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

The festival is a major international cultural initiative aimed at strengthening ties among peoples connected by a shared historical and cultural legacy. Through music, performance, and artistic expression, the festival seeks to promote friendship and preserve the diverse heritage of Turkic civilizations.