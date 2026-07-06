Central Asia Emerges as Growing Air Cargo Hub, IATA Says

ASTANA – Central Asia is strengthening its role in global air cargo flows, with regional volumes more than doubling since 2019 as new trade corridors reshape international aviation networks, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In its latest Chart of the Week, IATA said the region is evolving into an intercontinental bridge as airspace constraints and network optimization redirect cargo traffic through new intermediary corridors.

While cargo throughput at Hong Kong, the world’s largest air cargo hub, remained broadly stable and Frankfurt, Europe’s largest cargo gateway, recorded an approximately 5% decline, Central Asia substantially increased its share of global air freight.

“Much of this expansion stemmed from direct transit, mirroring the Anchorage technical stop model. The share of such movements surged from 59% to around 65% of the total air cargo in the region. International inbound and outbound cargo also increased, although inbound flows remain substantially larger,” said the IATA.

Kazakhstan consolidated its position as the region’s primary air cargo gateway, with total cargo volumes increasing by 149% between 2019 and 2024. Uzbekistan recorded the fastest growth, expanding by 182% over the same period and overtaking the Kyrgyz Republic, driven by infrastructure investments.

The sharp increase in outbound cargo volumes in 2024 also suggests the region is evolving beyond technical stopovers toward more active logistics, consolidation and distribution functions linking Europe and China.

In a separate snapshot on Kazakhstan’s regional aviation network, IATA reported that the country’s scheduled route network expanded by 48% between 2015 and 2025, reaching 295 routes. The market now includes 42 airlines operating scheduled services to 22 airports, 82% of which are regional.

The report also found that 70% of Kazakhstan’s current routes differ from those operating in 2015, reflecting significant changes in network structure.