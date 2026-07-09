Astana Hub Unveils Infrastructure to Support AI Innovation in Healthcare

ALMATY – Astana Hub has launched MedHub HAQ, a new nonprofit infrastructure initiative designed to accelerate the development of medical artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The project was unveiled ahead of the July 11 entry into force of Kazakhstan’s new Digital Code, which introduces updated requirements for handling personal data. MedHub HAQ aims to provide a secure framework for using anonymized medical data to develop, test, and deploy AI-powered healthcare solutions, reported the Astana Hub’s press service.

The platform brings together healthcare providers, universities, physicians, researchers, AI developers, and medtech startups. Participants will be able to access anonymized datasets, conduct clinical validation of AI solutions, test AI models, and support projects through implementation in medical practice.

One of MedHub HAQ’s key initiatives is an accelerator program for medtech startups. Participants will gain access to anonymized medical data, AI testing infrastructure, industry expertise, educational programs, and support in scaling their products.

The first startups admitted to the accelerator are e-Osmotr, Teri AI, and Neuro Guard, which are developing solutions for digital medical examinations, dermatological diagnostics, and stroke detection.

During its first year, the MedHub HAQ team plans to build an ecosystem of more than 150 startups and launch approximately 100 pilot AI projects in partnership with healthcare organizations.

According to the Managing Director of Astana Hub Tanat Uskembayev, developing AI in medtech requires not only strong technology teams but also a mature infrastructure that brings together developers, the medical community, research organizations, and government institutions.

“The launch of MedHub HAQ is an important step toward building such an ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Astana Hub supports initiatives that help startups move more quickly from concept to implementation while creating conditions for competitive AI solutions in healthcare,” he said.

According to MedHub HAQ founder Togzhan Kozhaly, successful medical AI depends on more than advanced algorithms.

“Medical AI cannot be developed solely through a good algorithm. It requires data, doctors, annotation, legally compliant processes, expertise, and a pathway to implementation. MedHub HAQ is being created to connect all these elements into a functioning system,” she said.

The initiative comprises six interconnected components. MedEx serves as a platform for exchanging anonymized clinical data to support the training and testing of AI models, while MedLabel enables the annotation and labeling of medical datasets with the participation of healthcare professionals. MedVentures functions as a challenge-based accelerator for medtech startups, and MedAcademy offers training programs in digital medicine and medical AI.

The ecosystem also includes MedEvents, a platform for networking and knowledge exchange among healthcare and technology professionals, and MedAdvisory, which provides consulting services on medical AI, data governance, regulatory compliance, and the implementation of AI solutions in healthcare.

During the launch event, organizers presented MedHub HAQ’s approach to medical data management, its accelerator program, educational initiatives, and partnership model with hospitals and universities. Representatives of the three inaugural startups also demonstrated how the platform supports AI model training, regulatory approval pathways, and product scaling through MedEx.

The event concluded with the signing of memorandums of cooperation between MedHub HAQ, universities, and healthcare organizations. The agreements are expected to support the development of Kazakhstan’s professional Health AI infrastructure by integrating medical data, clinical expertise, scientific research, and technological innovation into practical healthcare applications.