What’s Happening This Weekend: Music, Culture and Outdoor Fun

ASTANA – A wide range of cultural, musical, and open-air events will take place in Astana and Almaty this weekend, offering audiences everything from classical ballet and orchestral concerts to electronic music and pop culture festivals. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a selection of events to attend with friends and family.

Astana

International Day of Yoga, June 21

Celebrate the International Day of Yoga at Astana Arena, where thousands of participants are expected to gather for a mass yoga session under this year’s global theme, Yoga for Healthy Aging. Organized by the Embassy of India in Astana and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the event is part of the worldwide observance established by the United Nations in 2014. The morning program welcomes participants of all levels to a celebration of wellness and healthy living.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. More info is avilable here.

“Notre-Dame de Paris” ballet, June 19-21

Experience Roland Petit’s acclaimed ballet “Notre-Dame de Paris” at Astana Opera as part of the Operaliya International Festival. Based on the classic novel by Victor Hugo and set to music by Maurice Jarre, the production tells the tragic story of Quasimodo and Esmeralda through powerful choreography and striking visuals.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Symphonic Revelations” orchestra concert, June 20

Enjoy an evening of classical music at Astana Ballet with “Symphonic Revelations,” performed by the theater’s symphony orchestra under the baton of Elmar Buribayev. The symphony orchestra will perform works by Antonín Dvořák and Carl Maria von Weber, among other renowned composers.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, June 21

Step into the world of Indian music and rhythm at the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival in Astana. The evening brings together Kazakh ensembles and world-renowned Indian artists, including L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, for a cross-cultural celebration of sound and tradition.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Scarlet Sails” musical performance, June 21

Discover the timeless story of hope and belief in the musical “Scarlet Sails,” based on the classic novel by Alexander Grin. The production follows Assol’s journey from childhood to the fulfillment of her dream, highlighting the power of faith and love to turn dreams into reality.

Venue: Palace of Schoolchildren; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Spekto Open Air, June 20

The event features house, techno, progressive, downtempo, and live electronic sets, complemented by Spekto’s signature light installations and laser shows in a sunset-driven open-air setting.

Venue: Oi-Qaragai Panorama (approx. 40 minutes from Almaty). Tickets are available here.

IONE Fest, June 20

Q-POP and K-POP come together on one stage at IONE FEST 2026, highlighting the growing crossover between Kazakh and Korean pop music. The event brings together Ninety One, TNX, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Ziruza, Rocky, and I’ONE for a shared live showcase.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 8 Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

SHAKEFEST open air festival, June 20

A summer open-air in Almaty brings together food, music, and city culture in one relaxed celebration, featuring DJ sets from local artists, live performances, and a laid-back urban festival atmosphere.

Venue: RED Rhino; 11/11 Sultangazin street. Tickets are available here.