Uzbekistan Makes World Cup Debut, Scores Historic Goal Despite Colombia Defeat

ASTANA – Uzbekistan marked its FIFA World Cup debut with a historic milestone on June 17 as Abbosbek Fayzullayev scored the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, but Colombia pushed further with a 3-1 victory in their Group K opener.

Uzbekistan and Colombia faced off in their opening Group K match at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on June 17. The game marked Uzbekistan’s long-awaited debut at the FIFA World Cup, making it the first Central Asian nation to compete at the tournament.

With the match kicking off at 7 a.m. Tashkent time, Uzbek authorities delayed the start of the workday for state institutions until 10 a.m. to give citizens an opportunity to watch the national team’s historic World Cup debut.

Colombia’s Daniel Muñoz scored the first goal in the 40th minute, but Fayzullayev levelled the scores at 1-1 in the second half. Colombia restored its lead minutes later with the help of Luis Díaz before Jaminton Campaz added a third goal to secure a 3-1 victory.

Group K also features Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who drew 1-1 in the other Group K game. Uzbekistan’s next match is against Portugal on June 23.

As the first Central Asian nation to qualify for the World Cup, Uzbekistan carries the hopes of many football fans across the region, who are closely watching the team’s performance on football’s biggest stage.