Tokayev, Belgian PM Pledge Closer Cooperation Across Key Sectors

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever discussed expanding trade, investment, and strategic cooperation during talks in Brussels on June 23, with a focus on transport and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other key sectors.

Calling Belgium one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the European Union, Tokayev noted that economic ties continue to strengthen. Belgium ranks among the ten largest investors in Kazakhstan, with direct investment totaling $15 billion over the past two decades. Bilateral trade exceeded $580 million in 2025.

More than 110 companies with Belgian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while several major Belgian businesses are expanding their presence there, reported Akorda.

De Wever highlighted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and expressed Belgium’s interest in deepening bilateral ties.

The two leaders reviewed prospects for joint investment projects in transport and logistics, critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and finance. They also discussed cooperation in science and education, including partnerships between universities, research centers, and technology companies.

Tokayev conveyed his greetings to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and said he attaches particular importance to King Philippe’s upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, which will be the first in the history of bilateral relations.

Tokayev also invited De Wever to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The invitation was accepted. The parties additionally exchanged views on regional and international topics.