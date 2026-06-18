Lufthansa to Suspend Flights to Kazakhstan in Winter

ASTANA – Lufthansa announced on June 18 that it will temporarily suspend flights for the 2025–26 winter schedule, marking the second consecutive year the airline has halted its winter service on the Frankfurt–Almaty–Astana route.

The company attributed the decision to its “comprehensive assessment and optimization of the route network,” reported the company’s press service.

“Particular attention is being paid to cost efficiency, seasonal fluctuations in demand, the dynamics of jet fuel prices, and limited aircraft availability amid the extensive fleet modernization. Ensuring a stable, punctual, and reliable flight schedule remains a key priority for the Lufthansa Group, particularly during the winter season, which traditionally requires increased operational resilience,” said the company.

Lufthansa currently operates five flights per week on the route.

“According to the actual plans, Lufthansa will resume its Kazakhstan service in the spring of 2027,” said the company.