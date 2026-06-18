Kazakhstan’s Fixed Capital Investment Rises 7% in January-May

ASTANA – Investment in fixed capital in Kazakhstan reached 6.74 trillion tenge (US$13.8 billion) in January-May, up 7% year-on-year in real terms, driven by industrial and construction projects as well as strong private-sector activity.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, small businesses accounted for the largest share of investment at 3.74 trillion tenge (US$7.6 billion), followed by large enterprises with 2.17 trillion tenge (US$4.4 billion) and medium-sized companies with 828.5 billion tenge (US$1.7 billion).

The Ulytau Region recorded the strongest growth, with investment increasing 2.5 times compared to the same period last year. Significant gains were also reported in the Zhambyl, Turkistan, Almaty and Abai Regions. Meanwhile, investment activity declined in the Zhetisu, Mangystau and Karagandy regions, as well as in Shymkent.

Construction and major repairs of buildings and infrastructure remained the main investment destination, accounting for 60.1% of total spending. Another 35.1% was directed toward machinery, equipment and transport.

Companies’ own funds remained the primary source of financing, providing 67.4% of total investment. Borrowed funds accounted for 12.5%, while budget financing represented 14.4%.

Industry attracted the largest share of investment at 42.9%, followed by real estate activities with 19.3% and transport and logistics with 16%. Education recorded the sharpest decline in investment activity during the reporting period.

The Astana Times will soon publish a deeper analysis of Kazakhstan’s latest investment and trade trends.