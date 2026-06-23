Kazakhstan Strengthens Scientific and Innovation Ties with European Union

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union signed a package of agreements on science, innovation, artificial intelligence, and higher education on June 23 during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Belgium.

As part of the visit, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek met with Maria Cristina Russo, European Commission’s Deputy Director-General for Research & Innovation, and Michiel Scheffer, President of the European Innovation Council (EIC).

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in research, innovation, and technology entrepreneurship, as well as Kazakhstan’s efforts to associate with Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation program, the ministry’s press service reported.

Among the key outcomes was the signing of a memorandum of understanding among Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, KU Leuven, the SIM² Institute for Sustainable Metals and Minerals, and Astana Hub. The partnership will support joint research on critical raw materials, sustainable technologies, industrial digitalization, and the use of artificial intelligence in metallurgy and materials science.

A separate agreement with Ghent University provides for the establishment of a mirror laboratory in Kazakhstan focused on mathematics, artificial intelligence, modeling, and engineering computing. The project will operate through the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and support joint research, academic exchanges, and talent development.

Kazakhstan aims to integrate its universities, research institutions, startups, and technology companies more closely into European research and innovation networks, while positioning artificial intelligence as a cross-cutting tool for scientific and technological development.