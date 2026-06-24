Kazakhstan Seeks New Investment as Tokayev Meets European Executives

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings with top EU officials and senior executives from major European companies during his visit to Brussels on June 23, seeking to attract new investment and diversify the strategic partnership, reported the presidential press office.

Tokayev met with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais and European Investment Bank Vice President Marek Mora. During the meeting, Tokayev welcomed the outcome of his talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Astana and Brussels.

The president said the economic component of the visit, including the signing of commercial agreements and memorandums worth more than $12 billion, reflected European businesses’ confidence in Kazakhstan’s economy and the reform agenda pursued by the government.

Tokayev spoke positively about the productive partnership with the European Investment Bank and expressed confidence that deeper cooperation with the institution would support Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic development and initiatives aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.

Transport and logistics featured prominently during the visit. During his meeting with Eduard Sigrist, senior vice president of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, Tokayev focused on increasing containerization, which is expected to significantly boost cargo volumes along regional trade routes.

He welcomed the presence of MSC in Kazakhstan, noting that the development of the Middle Corridor remains a strategic priority for the country.

Tokayev also spoke about measures aimed at strengthening the route, including efforts with Azerbaijan and Georgia to develop a unified long-term tariff model. He also highlighted key infrastructure projects such as expanding the cargo fleet on the Caspian Sea, conducting joint dredging operations with Azerbaijan and modernizing the port of Kuryk.

Tokayev said the potential investments from MSC could bolster the Middle Corridor’s capacity and support rising cargo volumes moving between Europe and Asia.

The development of Almaty International Airport was the focus of Tokayev’s meeting with Philippe Pascal, chief executive officer of Groupe ADP.

The company is one of the world’s leading airport operators. The group manages major airports in Paris and is present in more than 20 countries through its subsidiaries, including TAV Airport, which has been involved in the construction of a new international terminal in Almaty.

The upgrade modernized the airport’s infrastructure and increased its annual passenger capacity to 14 million. Pascal briefed the Kazakh president on the implementation of the airport’s long-term master plan. Under the investment program extending through 2050, the airport’s capacity is expected to increase to 55 million passengers annually.

Tokayev also held talks with Santiago Martinez-Lage Sobredo, deputy chief executive officer and director of public affairs at Inditex Group, discussing prospects for expanding cooperation.

Tokayev welcomed plans by Inditex, one of the world’s largest fast-fashion retailers, to expand its presence in Kazakhstan and develop the country into a key transit and logistics hub for Central Asia. He said he hopes the company could expand beyond logistics and consider establishing textile manufacturing operations in Kazakhstan.

Martinez-Lage Sobredo said Kazakhstan offers a favorable environment for business and investment. Inditex, which is widely represented in Kazakhstan, is currently developing a regional logistics hub based at the airports of Almaty and Karagandy.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev addressed the Kazakhstan-EU business roundtable and held high-level talks with EU leaders.