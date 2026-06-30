Kazakhstan Seeks Closer Ties With Indonesia to Expand Asia-Pacific Reach

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is looking to deepen cooperation with Indonesia as part of a broader effort to strengthen ties with the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during a meeting with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Anis Matta on June 29, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit.

“Kazakhstan’s close cooperation with Indonesia means stronger ties with the rapidly developing Asia-Pacific region and opens up new opportunities in trade and investment, transport, agriculture, digital technologies, education, and tourism,” Kosherbayev said.

During the talks, the Kazakh side highlighted the country’s investment and transit-logistics potential, expressing its readiness to deepen practical cooperation with Indonesian partners in priority economic sectors.

The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia convened in Astana in May for the first time in 13 years, with officials describing the meeting as an important step in strengthening bilateral economic ties and giving new momentum to joint projects.

Kosherbayev also noted that Kazakhstan views Indonesia as one of the leading actors in regional and global affairs, with a significant role in Southeast Asia, ASEAN, the G20 and the Islamic world.

“We exchanged views on complementary economic approaches. Economic relations should be viewed not only through the trade balance, but also through links between strategic sectors that complement each other,” Anis Matta wrote on X.

“We also discussed people-to-people ties between the two countries, including through tourism and the creative industries. Relations between our peoples are an important pillar in strengthening bilateral ties between Indonesia and Kazakhstan,” he added.

Travel between the two countries continues to grow. According to data from the Kazakh government, the number of tourists from Kazakhstan to Indonesia jumped from 8,200 in 2023 to 24,400 in 2025.