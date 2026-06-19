Kazakhstan Rises to 44th in Global Peace Index 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has improved its position in the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026, ranking 44th out of 163 countries, up five places from last year, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Published by the IEP, the index assesses countries based on 23 indicators, including levels of crime, internal conflict, public safety, and militarization. Kazakhstan’s score improved to 1.771, placing it among the world’s 50 most peaceful countries.

In Central Asia, Uzbekistan ranked highest at 37th place with a score of 1.726. It was followed by Kazakhstan (44th), Tajikistan (47th), the Kyrgyz Republic (61st), and Turkmenistan (66th).

Globally, Iceland, New Zealand, and Switzerland ranked as the most peaceful countries, while Ukraine and Russia were placed near the bottom of the index at 160th and 163rd respectively.