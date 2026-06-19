Kazakhstan, Montenegro Seek Stronger Economic and Political Ties During Historic Visit

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Montenegro agreed to deepen political dialogue and broaden cooperation in trade, transport, logistics, tourism, education, and innovation during Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović’s first official visit to Kazakhstan, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During talks on June 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Montenegro as a reliable partner in the Balkans and voiced support for its European Union accession efforts. Milatović expressed confidence that Montenegro could join the bloc by 2028, saying that EU membership would create new opportunities for engagement with Kazakhstan, as reported by Akorda.

In a joint statement, the presidents emphasized the potential to expand economic ties and attract investment, identifying energy, infrastructure, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence as key areas for future collaboration. They also highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in strengthening connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The visit featured a Kazakh-Montenegrin business forum and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ chambers of commerce to foster commercial partnerships.

The leaders also pledged to strengthen cooperation in tourism, academia, and scientific research, while encouraging greater cultural exchanges. Tokayev welcomed the opening of an Abai Center at Montenegro’s National Library as a step toward closer people-to-people ties.

Tokayev and Milatović reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and international law and pledged continued cooperation on regional and global matters, including sustainable development, climate initiatives, and multilateral engagement.