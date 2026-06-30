Kazakhstan, Georgia Push to Turn Political Momentum into Trade and Transit Gains

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Georgia moved to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and digitalization, as Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on June 30.

The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and digitalization, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

“Your official visit reflects the dynamic development of Kazakh-Georgian relations, underscoring the high level of political dialogue, mutual trust and strong partnership between our countries,” said Bektenov.

Kobakhidze was on an official visit to Kazakhstan. He also met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, describing Kazakhstan as Georgia’s reliable partner in Central Asia and adding the newly established strategic partnership would create new opportunities for cooperation.

“Kazakhstan regards Georgia as a reliable friend and an important strategic partner in the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region. The government of Kazakhstan is ready to further deepen dialogue and practical cooperation with the government of Georgia,” Bektenov said.

According to Kobakhidze, Kazakhstan and Georgia have historically enjoyed friendly relations, which provide a solid foundation for strengthening political and economic ties.

“Kazakhstan is a very important partner for Georgia, and our relations are of special importance to us. We are pleased that a strategic partnership has been established between our countries,” Kobakhidze said.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Georgia reached $184.5 million in 2025 and stood at $53 million between January and April. More than 600 companies with Georgian capital operate in Kazakhstan, including 14 organizations registered with the Astana International Financial Centre.

The visit also put agricultural cooperation in focus, with Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov meeting Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili to discuss expanded trade in agricultural products and joint investment projects.

“We are seeing steady growth in mutual trade in agricultural products. In 2025, agricultural trade between our countries increased by 77% and exceeded $116 million. This points to the significant potential of our cooperation and creates a solid foundation for its further expansion,” Saparov said.

“Kazakhstan is one of Georgia’s key strategic partners. We signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the visit, with agriculture as one of its priority areas. The agreement creates new opportunities for expanding exports of Georgian agricultural products, which will support domestic production, strengthen the agricultural sector, and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” Songulashvili said, as quoted by his press office.

Kazakhstan is interested in increasing supplies of agricultural products to the Georgian market, particularly expanding exports of grain, flour, vegetable oils, pasta, meat, dairy products, chocolate and confectionery.

The ministers also discussed veterinary cooperation, including the completion of approval procedures for veterinary and sanitary requirements covering Kazakh exports of live pigs and pork to Georgia, as well as the practical use of previously approved certificates for exports of breeding and commercial cattle, sheep and goats.