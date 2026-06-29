Kazakhstan, Georgia Sign Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a joint statement establishing a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Georgia following the June 29 talks focused on expanding political, economic, transport and humanitarian cooperation.

Strategic partnership to deepen bilateral cooperation

During the meeting between members of both delegations, the officials discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, digitalization, tourism, education and culture.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly values its long-standing friendship with Georgia, describing Georgia as a reliable partner in the South Caucasus, Akorda reported.

“The joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership signed today will elevate Kazakh-Georgian relations to a qualitatively new level,” he said.

Tokayev noted that trade and investment remain cornerstones of bilateral relations, adding that Kazakhstan has invested more than $500 million in Georgia and remains one of the country’s largest investors. Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to increase oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

He proposed developing a roadmap for the strategic partnership focused on energy, investment, transport connectivity, agriculture, digitalization, tourism and other priority areas.

Kobakhidze described Kazakhstan as Georgia’s reliable partner in Central Asia and said the strategic partnership would create new opportunities for cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Focus on transport, digitalization and investment

Tokayev and Kobakhidze reaffirmed their commitment to implementing mutually beneficial investment projects and enhancing cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor.

As key participants in the corridor’s development, Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed to continue expanding transport and logistics infrastructure, increase container traffic, coordinate tariff policies and accelerate digitalization. Transit volumes along the TITR have increased 3.5-fold over the past five years, with the number of container trains expected to reach 3,000 by 2029.

In addition to Georgia’s Batumi Port, Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding its presence in other Georgian ports. A new multimodal terminal in Poti, launched last year with Kazakh investment, and the Anaklia Port project were identified as promising platforms for strengthening regional connectivity.

The leaders also highlighted digital transformation and artificial intelligence as potential areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan welcomed the participation of Georgian startups and technology companies in Astana Hub programs and regional innovation initiatives. The two countries also agreed to exchange expertise in e-government, online public services and GovTech solutions.

The talks also covered cooperation in healthcare, education, culture and tourism. Tokayev noted that Georgia remains one of the most popular destinations for Kazakh tourists and proposed organizing reciprocal Days of Culture to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Cooperation agreements and state award

Following the talks, both countries exchanged three memorandums of understanding covering cooperation in culture, artificial intelligence and digital development, and tourism.

Tokayev also awarded Kobakhidze the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), first degree, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Presenting the award, Tokayev described Kobakhidze as a friend of Kazakhstan, a visionary leader and a dedicated statesman. He praised Georgia’s socio-economic reforms and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation.