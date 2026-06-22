Kazakhstan Expands Air Links With Azerbaijan With Three Baku Routes

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has launched a new air route connecting Shymkent and Baku and is preparing to open additional flights from Aktobe and Atyrau to the Azerbaijani capital, according to Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry’s press service.

On June 16, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launched flights between Shymkent and Baku. The route operates three times a week. With the addition of the new service, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased from 30 to 33 per week, according to the ministry.

AZAL also plans to launch two additional routes connecting Aktobe and Baku and Atyrau and Baku. The Aktobe-Baku route is expected to operate three times a week, while the Atyrau-Baku route is planned to operate four times a week.

According to the ministry, the expansion of air connections is expected to support trade and economic relations, business cooperation and tourism between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.