Kazakhstan Considers Grain and Container Terminal at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is considering the construction of a grain terminal or container handling facilities on a 15-hectare plot allocated by Iran at the strategic Shahid Rajaee port near the Strait of Hormuz, said Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin on the sidelines of the Senate on June 18.

Iran remains a key transit gateway for Kazakhstan’s access to southern markets. The allocated site is intended for joint development with Iranian companies, reported Inbusiness.

Zhumangarin noted that work on the project had been temporarily suspended due to recent regional tensions, but is expected to resume. He added that the Shahid Rajaee port offers advanced logistics infrastructure suitable for bulk grain shipments and container operations.

Kazakhstan and Iran have set a target to raise bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion, up from around $500 million in recent years.

“If sanctions are lifted, exports will increase significantly,” Zhumangarin said, noting that Kazakhstan could supply a wide range of goods to Iran and transit markets via Iranian territory.

He highlighted that the route through Iran provides access to the Persian Gulf and onward to East Africa, South Asia (including India and Pakistan), and Southeast Asian markets.