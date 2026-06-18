Kazakhstan Citizens Send Less Money Abroad as Cross-Border Transfers Decline

ASTANA – Cross-border money transfers from Kazakhstan declined in January-April, extending a downward trend in outbound remittances.

Residents transferred 184.4 billion tenge (US$377.9 million) abroad during the first four months of the year, down from 190.5 billion tenge (US$390.4 million) a year earlier. Incoming transfers also decreased, falling to 63.1 billion tenge (US$129.3 million) from 67.7 billion tenge (US$138.7 million).

Outgoing transfers exceeded inflows by nearly three times, confirming Kazakhstan’s long-standing position as a net sender of cross-border remittances. Russia remained the main destination for transfers, followed by Uzbekistan and Türkiye, according to a report published on June 18 by the Finprom financial and business analytical service.

Russia, the United States and Türkiye were the largest sources of incoming transfers to Kazakhstan.

According to World Bank data, remittance inflows accounted for just 0.1% of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, among the lowest levels globally and equal to Russia’s share. By contrast, remittances represented 14.4% of GDP in Uzbekistan and 47.9% in Tajikistan.