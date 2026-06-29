Kazakhstan Breaks Ground on $1.4 Billion Masdar-Led Wind Project

ASTANA — Kazakhstan officially launched construction of a landmark 1-gigawatt (GW) wind power project in the southern Zhambyl Region on June 29, marking one of the largest renewable energy investments in the country’s history and reinforcing the growing role of United Arab Emirates(UAE)-based clean energy giant Masdar in Central Asia.

The $1.4 billion project, developed by an international consortium led by Masdar, is expected to help address electricity shortages in southern Kazakhstan while advancing the country’s long-term carbon neutrality goals.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held via teleconference linking Astana and the project site in Zhambyl Region. The launch was attended by Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov, Samruk-Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov, and Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi among many others.

“Partnership with Masdar contributes to the development of renewable energy and supports Kazakhstan’s progress toward carbon neutrality. This project will strengthen the region’s energy security and attract modern technologies to the renewable energy sector,” said Yessimkhanov.

The wind farm will have an installed capacity of 1 GW and will be paired with a 300-megawatt energy storage system capable of storing 600 megawatt-hours of electricity. The integrated battery system is designed to improve grid reliability by ensuring a stable power supply during fluctuations in wind generation and periods of peak demand.

Beyond power generation, the project includes more than 400 kilometers of transmission infrastructure, strengthening Kazakhstan’s electricity network and supporting future renewable energy expansion. Once operational, the facility is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 2.5 million tons annually. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2029.

Masdar deepens presence in Central Asia

For Masdar, the Zhambyl project represents another major milestone in a region that has become increasingly important to the company’s international growth strategy. Addressing the ceremony, Al Ramahi described the wind farm as one of the largest integrated renewable energy projects in Central Asia and reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Kazakhstan.

“Masdar today is one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, with more than 65 gigawatts of installed capacity and a clear path toward our target of 100 gigawatts by 2030. We are bringing that global scale, expertise and long-term capital to Kazakhstan through an investment of approximately $1.4 billion,” he said.

According to Al Ramahi, the project will deliver reliable and secure electricity, create local jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains and support economic growth. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic location and its potential to become a regional hub for energy connectivity.

“Central Asia is emerging as a leading player in the global energy transformation, and Kazakhstan stands at its heart,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Masdar also signed a roadmap agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to explore round-the-clock clean energy supply for data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, building on the company’s experience with similar projects in the UAE.

Building on a growing regional portfolio

As previously reported by The Astana Times, the Abu Dhabi-based company has transformed from an early clean-energy investor into one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy developers, with Central Asia emerging as a key pillar of its strategy.

In neighboring Uzbekistan, Masdar recently secured a $225 million financing package for new solar projects and partnered with UAE entities to develop round-the-clock clean energy solutions that combine renewable generation with battery storage. These projects are helping establish new models for reliable, dispatchable renewable power across the region.

The Kazakhstan wind project in the Zhambyl region reflects a similar approach, combining large-scale renewable generation with energy storage to deliver more stable electricity supplies while supporting economic development and energy security.

The consortium behind the project includes Masdar (40%), W Solar (40%), Samruk-Kazyna subsidiary Qazaq Green Power (18%) and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) (2%).

Officials described the project as one of the largest foreign direct investments currently being implemented in Kazakhstan’s energy sector and a significant step toward modernizing the country’s power system.

“We are not just building a project. We are building the infrastructure that will power Kazakhstan’s next chapter of growth,” Al Ramahi said.