Kazakhstan, Afghanistan to Establish Joint Water Resources Center

ASTANA — Kazakh and Afghan universities have signed a memorandum of intent to establish an educational and research center focused on water resource management, irrigation and sustainable agriculture in Kabul on June 22, the Prime Minister’s press service.

The center is planned to be established at Kabul University. According to the agreement, the facility will focus on water resources management, irrigation and sustainable agriculture. It is expected to support specialist training, knowledge exchange, joint research and the introduction of modern solutions in the water and agricultural sectors. Educational programs and scientific support for the center will be provided by Kazakh researchers and experts.

The agreement was signed by the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation, the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and Kabul University during the visit of a Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

Speaking at the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Kabul, Zhumangarin said Kazakhstan places particular emphasis on water diplomacy, the rational use of water resources and regional cooperation in the sector.

The center is expected to develop as an inter-university research platform covering water security, sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, environmental monitoring and food security.

Kabul University, founded in 1932, is Afghanistan’s oldest and largest public university. The institution comprises 22 faculties and serves as a platform for interdisciplinary academic cooperation.

Kazakhstan opens trade house in Kabul

Kazakhstan has opened a trade house in Kabul as part of a business mission led by Zhumangarin. The new facility expands Kazakhstan’s trade presence in Afghanistan following the opening of its first trade house in Herat in 2024.

The trade house will serve as a permanent exhibition and trading platform for Kazakh products, including food, consumer goods, vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. It aims to support Kazakh exporters, strengthen business ties, and facilitate joint projects.

During the opening ceremony, a $18.88 million contract was signed between ShalkiyaZinc Ltd. and Afghan German Bakhtar Company for the annual supply of 30,000 tons of zinc ore to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan also plans to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors by establishing vehicle showrooms, providing technical support services, and establishing a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse in Kabul.

Kazakhstan expands trade cooperation with Afghan provinces

Zhumangarin held talks with the governors of Herat and Kunduz provinces, focusing on trade, transport, logistics, and investment cooperation.

With Herat Province Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar, Zhumangarin discussed expanding trade and improving transport links. Kazakhstan is participating in the construction of the Torghundi-Herat and Khaf-Herat railway projects. The officials also agreed to increase supplies of Afghan fruit and vegetables to Kazakhstan and boost exports of Kazakh flour to Herat.

Herat is seen as a key gateway for Kazakh products entering the Afghan market. Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, flour, vegetable oil, construction materials, machinery, and fertilizers.

During talks with Kunduz Province Governor Mawlawi Nasrullah Muti, the officials discussed investment opportunities. Kunduz proposed Kazakhstan’s participation in the construction of a cement plant and a fertilizer production facility. Local investors are also interested in importing Kazakh flour and sunflower oil.