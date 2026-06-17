Jiangsu Center Opens in Astana to Boost Trade, Investment

ASTANA – The Jiangsu Provincial Center in Central Asia was opened in the Kazakh capital on June 16, marking a new stage in strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

The center is expected to serve as a unified platform for supporting Chinese companies operating in the region, offering consulting services, facilitating business engagement, and promoting e-commerce development along key trade routes.

The opening took place during the China (Jiangsu Province) – Kazakhstan Forum on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which brought together government officials and business representatives from both sides to discuss expanding the strategic partnership and new investment opportunities.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee Secretary Xin Changxing highlighted the strong momentum in bilateral relations and reviewed prospects for joint projects in industry, logistics, agro-processing, petrochemicals, and digital technologies, reported the ministry’s press service on June 16.

Both officials emphasized the importance of enhancing economic connectivity and developing new production chains. Special attention was given to logistics cooperation, including a container project at the port of Aktau to strengthen integrated transport routes.

The forum also discussed plans to expand and diversify Kazakhstan’s exports to Jiangsu Province, including agricultural products such as wheat, meat, and honey, as part of broader efforts to deepen trade flows.

Officials noted that Kazakhstan-China relations are currently at a high level, with bilateral trade reaching a record $49 billion last year. Kazakhstan remains China’s key partner in Central Asia, accounting for a significant share of regional trade.

It was also reported that Jiangsu companies are involved in 63 investment projects in Kazakhstan, underscoring the province’s growing economic footprint in the country.