Beyond the Spotlight: How Kazakhstan Becomes Visible in Indonesia

For many Indonesians, Kazakhstan remains a distant and relatively unfamiliar country. Yet the growing visibility of Dimash Qudaibergen in Indonesia suggests that cultural visibility sometimes emerges not only through official initiatives, but also through individuals whose work, public presence, and cultural associations travel across borders.

This broader dynamic was recently reflected in a meeting between Kanat Aitbayev and Indonesian Ambassador Mohammad Fadjroel Rahman in Astana, where public attention naturally focused on the possibility of future concerts and cultural cooperation. The meeting, however, may point to a larger question: how do countries become visible to people who may previously have known very little about them?

In the world of media and entertainment, public attention and recognition are often reflected through popularity. In the context of cross-border relations, however, popularity alone may not be sufficient. A broader lens, specifically that of cultural visibility, is needed to examine how these elements become recognizable to audiences beyond their national and cultural boundaries.

This lens helps explain an apparent paradox. A country may be politically important while remaining culturally distant to foreign audiences. At the same time, familiarity, recognition, and curiosity may emerge through cultural figures, artistic works, or other forms of cultural expression that reach audiences beyond their countries of origin.

In its simplest sense, cultural visibility refers to the ways in which a country’s people, cultural expressions, and broader societal associations become visible and recognizable beyond its borders.

In this context, one of the most visible pathways through which many Indonesians have encountered Kazakhstan has emerged through Dimash Qudaibergen.

The phenomenon is not solely about an artist or his music. Through music, public appearances, family narratives, and public conduct, audiences may encounter cultural expressions that appear closely connected to family, intergenerational continuity, cultural rootedness, and respect for elders. Over time, these expressions can contribute to broader cultural associations about the society from which they emerge.

Edward T. Hall’s cultural iceberg offers a useful analogy for understanding this dynamic. Some aspects of culture are readily visible, while others remain largely hidden beneath the surface. Values, beliefs, and assumptions typically belong to this deeper layer. Foreign audiences typically encounter the visible layer first. These visible expressions often serve as the initial point of contact, providing a pathway to the deeper values, beliefs, and assumptions that shape a society.

In the case of Dimash, audiences may first encounter the music, performances, family narratives, or public conduct associated with him. Over time, these visible expressions can contribute to perceptions of the deeper cultural layer, validating the core societal values and cultural associations encountered at the first point of contact.

For some individuals, visibility may prompt immediate action, such as searching for information about a country, engaging with related content, purchasing a concert ticket, or adding a destination to a future travel plan.

For others, visibility may inspire a longer process of curiosity, exploration, and engagement that unfolds over time. What begins as recognition can develop into a deeper interest in a country’s people, culture, language, history, or opportunities for interaction.

When viewed as a broader pattern, these insights help show how different forms of cross-border visibility resonate across populations, a consideration that may be highly relevant to a wide range of international relationships.

The meeting between Kanat Aitbayev and Ambassador Mohammad Fadjroel Rahman illustrates how visibility may travel across different layers of stakeholders. What begins as recognition among individual audiences may, over time, aggregate to attract the attention of other institutional stakeholders whose interests and priorities differ from those of the original audience.

Imbuh Sulistyarini is a lecturer at the Department of Management, Faculty of Economics and Business, Universitas Indonesia (FEB UI), whose work spans governance, organizations, and cultural influence.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.