Bayanaul National Park Offers Nature Escape Just Hours from Astana

ASTANA – Located around 450 kilometers from Astana, Bayanaul National Park remains one of Kazakhstan’s most popular domestic tourism destinations, attracting visitors with its granite mountains, pine forests and clear-water lakes.

Lake Zhasybai, the park’s best-known resort area, can be reached in approximately 5.5 to 6 hours by car via the A17 highway through Ekibastuz. While rail connections are available to Ekibastuz, travelers must arrange transportation for the remaining 100 kilometers to the park. During peak season, taxis and private transfers are often in short supply.

A taxi from Astana typically costs around 45,000 tenge (US$92) per vehicle or 10,000-12,000 tenge (US$20-24) per passenger in shared transport.

Many travelers stop along the way at the Saryadyr spring, a well-known sacred site where visitors collect drinking water and tie ribbons to nearby trees as part of local traditions.

The winding mountain road descending toward Zhasybai is among the most picturesque drives in Kazakhstan’s steppe region. Granite cliffs covered with pine trees rise on both sides of the road, while panoramic views of the lake open from several observation points along the route.

Accommodation and recreation

More than 50 resorts, guesthouses and recreation centers operate around Lake Zhasybai. Budget accommodation starts at 10,000-15,000 tenge (US$20-30) per person per night, while rooms with private facilities generally cost between 20,000 and 35,000 tenge (US$41-71). Lakeside cottages are often booked several weeks in advance during the peak summer season.

Camping is regulated within the national park, and visitors are advised to check with park authorities about designated camping areas.

Zhasybai is known for its clear water and mountain setting. The swimming season typically runs from June through August, with water temperatures becoming more comfortable by mid-July.

“After spending 10 years in Astana, I returned to my hometown of Bayanaul. The mountains, lakes and nature here create a unique atmosphere. It is not just my workplace – it is home,” said Alibek Alpys, an employee of Bayanaul State National Natural Park.

Hiking and attractions

The park’s highest point, Mount Akbet, rises 1,022 meters above sea level. Hiking trails begin near the lake and offer views of Zhasybai, Lake Sabyndykol and the surrounding steppe landscape.

Most hiking routes do not require specialized training, although sturdy footwear is recommended.

Among Bayanaul’s best-known attractions is Kempirtas Rock, often called “Baba Yaga Rock,” a natural granite formation whose profile resembles that of an elderly woman. It is one of the park’s most photographed landmarks.

Another popular destination is Konyr-Aulie Cave, a sacred site associated with local legends and traditions that continues to attract pilgrims and visitors seeking a quieter experience away from the lakeside resorts.

For those looking to escape the crowds, Lake Toraygyr offers scenic landscapes and a more tranquil atmosphere. Lake Sabyndykol, the largest lake in the national park and located near the village of Bayanaul, provides a calmer alternative to the busier Lake Zhasybai.

Further from the main tourist routes lies Lake Birzhankol, a secluded destination known for its unspoiled natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.

Growing popularity brings challenges

Like many popular tourism destinations, Bayanaul faces seasonal overcrowding. Visitor numbers peak during weekends in July and August, resulting in traffic congestion, limited parking and increased pressure on local infrastructure.

Mobile coverage is available in resort areas but can be unreliable in mountainous terrain. Mosquitoes and midges are common during late June and early July, particularly near forests and lakes.

Environmental pressure remains a concern as tourism continues to grow.

Visitor fees and infrastructure improvements

Visitors entering Bayanaul National Park pay an environmental fee that supports maintenance and conservation efforts. Current fees are 649 tenge (US$1.3) per person per day and 1,730 tenge (US$3.5) for passenger vehicles. Higher rates apply to buses, minibuses and trucks.

According to park director Almaz Zhumashev, Bayanaul welcomed 177,490 visitors in 2025 and expects attendance to exceed 179,000 this year. The recreation area includes 54 holiday resorts and 15 food service establishments.

The park currently offers 14 tourist routes. Ahead of the summer season, authorities plan to install additional signage, sanitation facilities and waste containers, improve infrastructure near the Konyr-Aulie Cave route, and introduce automated entry systems at two checkpoints in Zhasybai.

Additional improvements include a new parking area and visitor facilities at the designated camping zone. Water and electricity will not be provided there, as the site is intended for traditional outdoor camping.

Zhumashev said entrance fees will eventually be collected around the clock through automated payment terminals once the checkpoint modernization project is completed.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.