Astana to Host 2027 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

ASTANA — The International Skating Union (ISU) has officially selected Astana as the host city for the 2027 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, according to Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee. The competition is scheduled to take place from Feb. 9 to 14, 2027. The event will bring together figure skaters from Asia, the Americas, Africa and Oceania.

According to the ISU, the decision follows increased interest in figure skating in Kazakhstan after Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold medal in the men’s singles event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The ISU said Shaidorov’s victory contributed to growing public interest in the sport in Kazakhstan.

The 2027 Four Continents Championships will be the largest figure skating competition hosted by Kazakhstan, according to the ISU.

Kazakhstan previously hosted the 2011 Asian Winter Games and the 2017 Winter Universiade, both of which included figure skating events.