Kazakhstan to Invest in Afghanistan’s Turghundi-Herat Railway

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is ready to invest in Afghanistan’s Turghundi-Herat railway to strengthen regional connectivity, said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, on July 4.

The summit focused on strengthening economic ties among ECO member states, particularly in transport and logistics, energy, climate security, and digital transformation.

On the sidelines of the event, Bektenov met with Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss opportunities in trade, logistics, and agriculture.

“Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia. The construction of the Trans-Afghan railway will contribute to the development of the entire region. The Government of Kazakhstan confirms its intention to implement this project, and a corresponding memorandum will be signed between the parties in the near future,” said Bektenov.

The summit brought together heads of state and government from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

It also gathered representatives of key international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), the United Nations (UN), and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).