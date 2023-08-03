Embrace End of Summer: Astana’s Lively Events

ASTANA — As we enter the last month of summer, the Kazakh capital is gearing up for an action-packed weekend. Get ready to indulge in a dynamic lineup of events that cater to diverse interests. From captivating music festivals and a celebration of coffee culture to a festival of personal development and an adrenaline-fueled equestrian championship, there’s something for everyone.

404BNF OUTDOOR Electronic Music Festival on Aug. 5

If you’re a fan of electronic music, the Outdoor Electronic Music Festival is the place to be. Set against the backdrop of Astana’s vibrant urban landscape, this festival promises a thrilling experience for music enthusiasts. Dance to the beats of renowned local DJs and guest DJs Bennybombata and Dennis Beutler from Germany. With multiple stages and a lineup of talented artists, this event guarantees a night of non-stop dancing.

Indulge in delectable cuisine from Cafe Celenikov, savor refreshing beverages from Fullers Pub, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails from Dark Side.

Address: Esil Camp; 1B, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available here.

Qazaqstan Coffee Festival on Aug. 5-6

For all the coffee aficionados out there, the Kazakhstan Coffee Festival is a celebration of the beloved caffeinated beverage. Discover various coffee blends, brewing methods and attend workshops by expert baristas. The festival offers a perfect opportunity to learn about the culture of coffee and savor the finest brews from local and international roasters.

Attendees can look forward to educational and entertaining activities. Interacting with coffee experts will provide insights into the latest trends in the industry. Exciting highlights of the festival include a coffee and gourmet products fair offering a delightful range of treats and masterclasses, tastings, competitions and giveaways.

Venue: EXPO International Exhibition Center. Entry is free.

Zaman Fest on August 5

Escape the hustle and bustle of the capital and immerse yourself in personal growth and outdoor fun at the Zaman Fest. Held in a picturesque pine forest just 20 kilometers from the city, this festival offers an array of experiences for individuals seeking spiritual enrichment and self-discovery.

The festival’s program includes various engaging activities throughout the day, from morning abundance meditation to group Zumba sessions, dance workshops, contests, and games. In the evening, the energy amps up with exhilarating Zumba, dancing under DJ beats and a concert by Kazakhstan’s shining stars, Miras Zhugunusov and Marhaba Sabi.

Address: Koyandy village. Tickets are available here.

Fifth Qualifying Baigue Championship on Aug. 5

Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Baigue Championship. Baigue is one of the most ancient and popular types of long distance horse races with many Turkic people, where the tactical skill of the rider plays the key role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by БФ РҚБ | РОО “БФ” (@baige.federation)

Witness the equestrian skills of riders as they compete in four disciplines: Kunan baigue, Top baigue, Alaman Baigue and Zhorgha-Zharys. The event boasts a prize fund of 23,500,000 tenge ($52,663). For spectators, there will be prize giveaways and a contest for the best national costumes among women.

Venue: Kazanat Hippodrome; Astana.

Garage Fest Fair on Aug. 5-6

For those who love shopping and entertainment, Garage Fest is a not-to-be-missed event. Dozens of unique shops, local producers and exclusive products will be showcased. Apart from shopping, visitors can enjoy music from top DJs, participate in a free yoga masterclass, engage in fun-filled games and even have the opportunity to win a trip to the UAE in a prize draw.

Location: EXPO International Exhibition area (opposite the Mega Silkway shopping center). Entry is free.