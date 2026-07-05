Netflix’s One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy to Headline Comic Con Astana 2026

ASTANA — Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, who gained worldwide recognition for his leading role as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s live-action “One Piece”, has been announced as the second headline guest of Comic Con Astana 2026, which will take place in the Kazakh capital from Aug. 6 to 9.

Earlier, organizers announced Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in “Game of Thrones”, as the festival’s first headline guest.

Alongside the two international stars, Comic Con Astana 2026 will feature popular bloggers, content creators, and representatives of the global cosplay industry. Special guests include Kamui Cosplay, SuperCrastan (Danya Kraster), Jane Kravitz, Karrambaby, Dobryak, and Kazakhstan’s blogger Dalbek.

The festival will once again be held across two venues. The main stage and headline guest appearances will take place at Barys Arena, while the Alau Ice Palace will host exhibition zones, company and partner booths, gaming areas, presentations, and interactive entertainment.

A traditional highlight of Comic Con Astana will be the international cosplay contest, which this year will feature a prize fund of 20 million tenge (US$42,363), making it one of the largest cosplay tournaments in the region.

Over the years, Comic Con Astana has established itself as the largest modern pop culture festival in Central Asia, hosting headline guests including Mads Mikkelsen, Andy Serkis, Pilou Asbæk, Scott Adkins, Esai Morales, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Percy Hynes White, and Alexander Kuznetsov.