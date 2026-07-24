Kazakhstan Opens Accreditation for Foreign Media Ahead of Kurultai Elections

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ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has opened accreditation on July 23 for foreign journalists planning to cover the election of deputies to the Kurultai of Kazakhstan, scheduled for Aug. 23.

Under Kazakhstan’s legislation, foreign journalists may carry out professional activities in the country only if they hold a valid permanent or temporary accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Applications for accreditation must be submitted by Aug. 16 to [email protected] with the subject line “Kurultai Elections 2026.”

Applicants are required to provide a letter from the editor-in-chief requesting accreditation, a copy of the journalist’s valid passport, a completed accreditation form, a digital 3×4 cm photograph, and background information about the media outlet.

The ministry said each accredited foreign journalist may be accompanied by one interpreter upon presentation of a valid identity document.