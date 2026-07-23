Kazakhstan Forms 82 Overseas Polling Stations for Kurultai Elections in August

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 23 July 2026

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ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has announced on July 22 the composition of election commissions established at the country’s diplomatic missions abroad to organize voting in the elections of deputies to the Kurultai, scheduled for Aug. 23.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

A total of 82 overseas polling stations have been formed at Kazakh embassies, consulates and permanent missions across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and South America, Africa and Oceania to ensure voting access for Kazakh citizens residing or staying abroad.

The ministry said the commissions were established in accordance with the Constitutional Law on Elections, the presidential decree calling the elections, and the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan for election preparations.

The published list includes the chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, secretaries and members of all precinct election commissions operating at Kazakhstan’s foreign missions. The measure is aimed at ensuring the openness, transparency and accessibility of the electoral process for citizens outside the country.


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