Kazakhstan Allocates Over $22 Million for KazSat-3R Communications Satellite

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ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s government has allocated 10.4 billion tenge (US$22.3 million) to begin developing the KazSat-3R communications satellite, which will replace the existing KazSat-3 spacecraft and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the country’s national satellite communications system.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution as part of the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital infrastructure and expand access to modern telecommunications services, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on July 23.

KazSat-3R will replace the current KazSat-3 satellite, whose planned operational life expires in 2029. The new spacecraft is intended to ensure continuity of national satellite communications services while supporting the long-term development of Kazakhstan’s telecommunications sector.

The project is expected to enhance the reliability of satellite communications and television broadcasting networks, expand internet access in sparsely populated and remote areas, strengthen information security and reinforce the country’s technological sovereignty.

The KazSat satellite system currently provides television broadcasting, data transmission, mobile communications and internet services. It is used by 19 domestic telecommunications operators and government agencies, serving more than two million television subscribers.

The satellite project forms part of broader efforts to modernize Kazakhstan’s digital infrastructure. Over the past two years, high-speed internet coverage has reached 99% of the population, including more than 4,500 rural settlements. Other initiatives include expanding fiber-optic networks in rural areas, implementing the Last Mile project, rolling out 5G, extending mobile coverage along highways and deploying modern satellite technologies.

More than 90% of public services are now available online, while the launch of national supercomputing capacity and the unified QazTech digital platform is intended to support the development of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

According to the government, KazSat-3R, together with new Earth observation satellite projects, will strengthen Kazakhstan’s space industry and expand its technological capabilities.