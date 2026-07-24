Kazakh Foreign Minister Joins SCO Talks Ahead of Leaders’ Summit

By Ayana Birbayeva in International on 24 July 2026

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ALMATY – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev is participating in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Cholpon-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, on July 24.

Foreign ministers from the SCO member states gather in Cholpon-Ata to coordinate the agenda ahead of the leaders’ summit. Photo credit: MFA.

The meeting is focused on preparations for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of State Summit, while foreign ministers are also exchanging views on pressing regional and international issues, reported the Ministry pf Foreign Affairs’ press service.

The gathering brings together foreign ministers from the SCO member states to coordinate the agenda ahead of the leaders’ summit, which is expected to define the organization’s priorities for the coming period.


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