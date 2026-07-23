IOC Recognizes Kazakhstan’s Olympic Team Preparation Model as International Best Practice

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ASTANA – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recognized the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kazakhstan’s system for preparing Olympic delegations as a Best Practice and recommended it to other National Olympic Committees.

The IOC highlighted Kazakhstan’s Athlete and Team Official Agreements (ATOA), developed by the NOC to complement the IOC’s standard Conditions of Participation (CoP). The agreements are tailored to Kazakhstan’s national legislation and cover a broad range of legal, organizational and operational matters related to participation in the Olympic and Youth Olympic Games, the NOC said on July 22.

The IOC noted the introduction of four separate agreements for athletes, coaches and medical staff, media representatives, and other team officials. The documents establish standardized provisions governing the code of conduct, compliance with IOC regulations, financial terms, the use of personal social media during the Games, official uniform requirements and dispute resolution procedures.

According to the IOC, the agreements also reflect a multidisciplinary approach, drawing on the experience of previous Kazakh Olympic delegation leaders (Chefs de Mission) and contributions from the NOC’s sports, international relations, media, marketing and legal departments.

The IOC described Kazakhstan’s model as an effective example of integrating international standards and the Olympic Charter into national practice. It recommended it for adoption by other National Olympic Committees, recognizing Kazakhstan’s approach as an international best practice.