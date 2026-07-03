China Becomes Official Partner of Astana AI Film Festival Ahead of October Debut

ALMATY – China has become the official partner of the Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026), marking a new stage in cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in AI-powered filmmaking and digital creative industries.

The partnership was announced recently during the festival’s official launch in Beijing at Shougang Park alongside the Kazakhstan-China Forum on Innovation in AI Film and Television, held with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Astana AI Film Festival Foundation and Beijing Zhongguancun Tongli Technology Service.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in AI filmmaking, AI-generated content, science fiction production, investment and international distribution. Under the memorandum, the Chinese company will serve as the festival’s official partner in China.

“China is one of the world’s key partners in shaping the global AI film ecosystem. It is home to leading technology companies, outstanding creative talent, and the world’s largest digital content market. This memorandum marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China in the creative industries,” said Almas Zhali, co-founder and chairman of the Astana AI Film Festival.

Building an international platform

During the event, organizers presented the international vision for the Astana AI Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Astana on Oct. 1-3 as part of Astana AI Week.

The festival aims to create an international platform where projects are evaluated based on creativity and quality rather than their country of origin.

“We are confident that our partnership with China will create new opportunities for filmmakers and creators in both countries,” said Aizatulla Hussein, co-founder and creative director of the festival.

The presentation was followed by the Kazakhstan-China Forum on Innovation in AI Film and Television, where participants discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

Panel discussions focused on AI applications in film production, the evolution of AI-generated content, changes to creative workflows, mechanisms for international cooperation and opportunities to bring joint productions to global audiences.

The discussions featured representatives of PixVerse AI, the AI Research Institute of China Film Group, Bauhinia Films, the Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center and other leading Chinese companies working in AI-generated content technologies.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants reaffirmed their commitment to developing long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in artificial intelligence, filmmaking and digital creative technologies.

Festival to debut this autumn

The Astana AI Film Festival will be held in Astana in the autumn of 2026 and is expected to become one of the world’s leading international events dedicated to AI-powered filmmaking.

The program will feature an international competition with a total prize fund of $1 million, as well as a conference, project pitching sessions and meetings with leading global experts in artificial intelligence, cinema and digital creativity.