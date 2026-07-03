Astana Day Brings Weekend of Music, Culture and Celebration

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s capital is set to celebrate its 28th anniversary with more than 100 events taking place across the city on July 4-6. The program features concerts, festivals, opera and ballet performances, exhibitions and family-friendly activities. The celebrations also coincide with Dombra Day that falls on the first Sunday of July. The Astana Times has curated a guide of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

“Uly Dalanyn Uly Dauysy” Gala Opera, July 4

“Uly Dalanyn Uly Dauysy” (The Great Voice of the Great Steppe) is a gala concert celebrating the 100th anniversary of legendary Kazakh baritone Yermek Serkebayev. The program features opera soloists, the chorus and symphony orchestra performing some of the most celebrated works associated with the renowned singer, paying tribute to his lasting contribution to Kazakhstan’s musical heritage.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Asyl Mura” concert, July 5

A festive open-air concert featuring some of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated singers, kuishis (a performer of traditional Kazakh instrumental music), and zhyrshy (oral storyteller). The event will showcase timeless works by folk composers, brought to life by renowned performers and leading artistic ensembles from across the country. A night of culture, music, and national pride, don’t miss this celebration of Kazakh heritage.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical, July 5

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Vivaldi and Piazzolla” concert evening, July 6

Experience an evening of timeless classical music as works by Antonio Vivaldi and Astor Piazzolla come together in one program. Featuring “The Four Seasons” alongside Piazzolla’s iconic tango-inspired compositions, the concert blends Baroque elegance with the vibrant rhythms of Argentina.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Dombra Day, July 5

A concert celebrating Dombra Day will take place on July 2 at the Writers’ Alley in the Baikonur district. The Altyn Dombra ensemble will perform a selection of traditional Kazakh instrumental music.

The celebrations will continue on July 3 with the Dombra Party on Nurzhol boulevard. Held in an open-mic format, the event invites everyone to perform kui compositions and traditional folk songs while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Get more information here.

“Gaukhartas” musical, July 6-7

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Oceanman Kazakhstan, July 4-5

One of the world’s largest open-water swimming competitions will bring together professional and amateur swimmers in the Almaty Region. Participants can compete across various distances, while spectators can enjoy the exciting sporting atmosphere and scenic lakeside setting.

Get more information here.

Tour of Kazakhfilm Studios, July 6

Step behind the curtain of Kazakhstan’s legendary film studio, Kazakhfilm, where the country’s most iconic movies have come to life. Walk through real sets, learn about the history of local filmmaking, and see how directors, actors, and crews bring stories to the big screen.

Venue: Kazakhfilm; 176 Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

IBA Nomad, July 4

International and Kazakh boxers will face off in a tournament featuring a series of professional bouts. The event offers fans the chance to experience exciting fights and cheer on some of the sport’s top athletes.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 7 Nurkent Microdistrickt. Tickets are available here.

Art-date evening, July 5

Spend an evening exploring your creativity at a relaxed painting workshop. With all materials provided and guidance from experienced artists, participants can create their own artwork while enjoying a cozy atmosphere with tea and coffee.

Venue: Carpe Diem art studio; 302 Navoi Street. Tickets are available here.