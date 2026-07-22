Almaty to Host Central Asia Fintech Summit 2026 in September

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ALMATY – The Central Asia Fintech Summit (CAFS) 2026 will take place in Almaty on Sept. 11, bringing together financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators, investors and technology leaders to discuss the future of digital finance in Central Asia.

Organized by the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan and the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the summit will take place at Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is expected to serve as one of the region’s leading platforms for dialogue on financial technologies, digital assets and the development of modern financial infrastructure.

The summit will bring together representatives of the banking sector, fintech firms, international organizations, technology companies, regulators, investors and industry experts to discuss emerging trends and opportunities shaping the regional financial ecosystem.

Building on the momentum of the 2025 edition, organizers say this year’s summit aims to further strengthen cooperation across the industry. Last year’s event marked a shift from a discussion platform to a mechanism for coordinating the fintech sector, resulting in the launch of digital asset initiatives and the signing of strategic industry agreements, including those related to QR payment infrastructure.

The 2025 summit attracted more than 4,000 participants, featured over 80 speakers, and welcomed delegates from more than 30 countries.