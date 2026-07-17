Air Astana suspends flights to Dubai from July 21

Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana announced plans to suspend flights to Dubai from July 21 to Aug. 31 due to the further deterioration of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf area.

It is reported that Air Astana will continue operating scheduled flights to Dubai until July 21 to support the return of passengers.

Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana.