ASTANA – Thousands of fans across Central Asia watched on June 23 as Uzbekistan faced Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Cristiano Ronaldo made history by scoring in his sixth World Cup tournament. An absolute world record!

Portugal won 5-0, rebounding from last week’s draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uzbekistan got off to a difficult start when Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal in the sixth minute, beating goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. In the 17th minute, Nuno Mendes made it 2:0.

Uzbekistan thought it had scored in the 31st minute through Aziz Ganiev, but the goal was ruled out. Just six minutes before the break, Ronaldo landed his second score in the game, bringing it to 3:0.

Uzbekistan tightened up after the break, but the score reached 4:0 following an own goal by Nematov in the 60th minute. The fifth goal was added by Rafael Leão in the 87th minute.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ronaldo, who faced criticism following the last week’s draw, said the team is what matters most to him.

“I am very happy, because for me, the team is what matters most. Staying united with them, staying united with our families, we know we can control that. Everything else that comes from the outside, we can’t control, because we know that when we don’t play well or don’t win, we’re always under attack,” he said, as shown in the video posted on the official FIFA YouTube channel.

Uzbekistan’s midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev said it was a “tough game.” “It hurts losing this way. Today, to tell the truth, they were better,” he told reporters.

“The positive moment is that our fans come and support us. The whole of Uzbekistan is watching and supporting us. I am proud to be Uzbek and to fight for my country, even when we lose,” Fayzullaev added.

Playing in Group K, Portugal now has four points from two games, and will face Colombia in their final match. Uzbekistan, while having no points, will play against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As the first Central Asian nation to qualify for the World Cup, Uzbekistan carries the hopes of many football fans across the region, who are closely watching the team’s performance on football’s biggest stage.