Kazakhstan Among World’s Agricultural Land Giants

ASTANA — Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s largest holders of agricultural land, underscoring its significant role in global food systems.

Kazakhstan is among the world’s top six countries by total agricultural land area, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization compiled by the World Bank.

With roughly 827,000 square miles of agricultural land, Kazakhstan places alongside major producers such as the United States, China and Australia.

Globally, arable land spans around 18.1 million square miles, an area roughly equivalent to the size of two North Americas.

China leads the world with approximately two million square miles of agricultural land. The country is not only the largest holder of such land but also the largest producer and consumer of agricultural goods. The United States follows with approximately 1.6 million square miles, while Australia ranks third at 1.4 million