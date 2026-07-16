Tokayev Holds Talks With China’s Top Tech Companies on AI, EVs and Digital Infrastructure 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan could become home to Central Asia’s first electric vehicle battery plant as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the project with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) during a round of investment-focused meetings with China’s leading technology and infrastructure companies in Shanghai on July 16.

Meeting with Pan Jian, co-chairman of the board of CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, Tokayev welcomed CATL’s interest in building a battery manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan.

Pan also described Kazakhstan as an important long-term partner for the company and said CATL could also contribute to the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

During talks with Xiaomi Corporation President and Partner Lu Weibing, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is prioritizing the development of a digital economy, artificial intelligence and high-tech industries.

Lu outlined Xiaomi’s plans to expand its operations in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, including transitioning to a more structured regional distribution model. The company also plans to support the training of local specialists capable of servicing advanced AI systems.

New railway, hydropower and Caspian projects

Transport infrastructure featured prominently in Tokayev’s meeting with Zhang Binnian, president of China Communications Construction. The two sides reviewed strategic infrastructure projects, including the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway, which Tokayev said would significantly increase freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China.

They also discussed plans to establish a joint venture for dredging operations in the Caspian Sea, which Tokayev said could evolve into a regional center providing navigation services across the Caspian basin.

Port hub planned for Caspian coast

In a separate meeting with Guoyou Materials Industry Group Chairman Yu Boyan, Tokayev discussed plans to develop a multimodal logistics hub at the Port of Kuryk on the Caspian Sea and welcomed Guoyou’s proposal to build a multifunctional port complex in the Mangystau Region.

Yu presented details of the project and outlined the company’s vision for the future of freight transportation across the Caspian Sea, noting that the investment would also create jobs, develop local expertise and increase the use of Kazakh goods and services.