Weekend Picks: Opera, Ballet, Music and Heritage Events

ASTANA – From opera and ballet to open-air concerts and ethnocultural festivals, the last weekend of June offers something for every taste. The Astana Times editorial team rounds up some of the weekend’s highlights to make the most of your summer with your family and friends.

Astana

“Aida” opera, June 26-28

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” is a grand four-act opera staged at the Astana Opera in Franco Zeffirelli’s legendary production. Set in ancient Egypt, it tells a powerful story of love, loyalty and sacrifice, brought to life through monumental сценography, orchestral drama and iconic choral scenes. The opera is performed in Italian with Kazakh and Russian subtitles.

Venue: Astana Opera, 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Altyn Gul” (Golden Flower) ballet, June 26-27

“Altyn Gul” (Golden Flower) ballet is a new premiere that follows a poetic journey of self-discovery. The story centers on Zerger, who sets out in search of answers, encountering dreams, a caravan journey and inner reflection along the way. Despite challenges, he continues forward, guided by his inner voice.

The journey culminates in a symbolic revelation – the blooming tulip, representing life, strength and renewal, in a deeply human story of meaning, resilience and inner awakening.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan Open, June 25-27

Astana is hosting the Kazakhstan Open 2026, a World Taekwondo G-1 tournament bringing together athletes from more than 20 countries, where they compete for valuable ranking points.

Venue: the Zhaksylyq Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace; 43 Kabanbai Batyr Avenue. Entry is free.

Ne Prosto Retro 2.0 concert, June 28

Fans of 1980s’ pop and disco can relive the era as the Ne Prosto Orchestra brings its Ne Prosto Retro 2.0 concert to Astana. Performed by a live symphony orchestra and choir, the program reimagines hits by ABBA, Michael Jackson, Sting, Boney M., Modern Talking, Roxette, Scorpions, George Michael, The Police, and Eurythmics, among other iconic artists.

Venue: Qazaq Concert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Great Silk Road” ballet, June 27

“The Great Silk Road” ballet is a poetic journey from the cold city of the future to the Great Silk Road, where love triumphs over illusion.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, 110 Kabandai Batyr St. Tickets are available here.

“Abai” opera, June 28

“Abai” is a classic Kazakh opera about the fate of the poet-enlightener, the power of reason, love, and moral choice.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, 110 Kabandai Batyr St. Tickets are available here.

SATISFACTION music festival, June 27

Satisfaction 2026 Festival brings together world-class DJs and artists in an open-air celebration of electronic music. The program features live performances, global hits and energetic sets from internationally renowned acts, alongside immersive art spaces, food and beverage zones, and relaxing chill-out areas.

Venue: Tortuga Resort. Tickets are available here.

Kymyzmuryndyk Festival, June 27

Kymyzmuryndyk cultural and sports festival celebrates Kazakhstan’s nomadic heritage and national traditions against the scenic backdrop of the Karkara summer pasture in the Almaty Region.

The event features traditional exhibitions, artisan handicrafts, a national costume fashion show, theatrical performances, concerts, Kazakh wrestling and traditional sports competitions. Visitors can also enjoy ethnocultural presentations and witness the festival’s centerpiece: the ceremonial drive of 1,000 horses across the Karkara plain.

Venue: Karkara summer pasture, Kegen district, the Almaty Region

Regions

Kokmaisa – The Living History of the Steppe ethnocultural festival, June 27

Kokmaisa – The Living History of the Steppe celebrates Kazakhstan’s rich nomadic heritage through traditional customs, cultural performances and authentic steppe experiences in the heart of the Ulytau Region. The festival features ethno-villages, the Kymyzmuryndyk ceremony, national sports, handicraft exhibitions, a spectacular showcase of 500 mares being milked simultaneously, and a grand concert with renowned artists.

Venue: Eraliyev village, Zhanaarka district, the Ulytau region