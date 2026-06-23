Tokayev Meets Costa, Engages with Kazakh Community Ahead of Key EU Talks in Brussels

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa and met with Kazakh citizens studying and working in Belgium during his official visit to Brussels on June 22 ahead of talks with European Union leaders on strengthening Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.

Addressing students and professionals, Tokayev congratulated them on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which will enter into force on July 1. Tokayev emphasized that the new Constitution identifies education, science, and innovation as strategic national priorities and encouraged young people to learn foreign languages and contribute to Kazakhstan’s development, reported Akorda.

During the meeting, members of the Kazakh community shared their academic and professional achievements.

Formal talks between Tokayev, Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to take place at the European Council headquarters, where several bilateral documents are expected to be signed.