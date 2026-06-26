Kazakhstan Pushes for $100 Billion Trade Goal at Eurasia Expo

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China reaffirmed their goal of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion during talks between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang at the ninth China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi.

The meeting also focused on expanding investment and transport connectivity, as well as advancing joint industrial projects.

Opening the expo, Zhumangarin said the event has become an important platform for strengthening trade and economic cooperation, expanding business ties and launching new joint projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on June 25.

He noted that Kazakhstan-China relations have reached a new stage of comprehensive strategic partnership, supported by the close ties between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“For Kazakhstan, Xinjiang is not only our closest neighbor but also a key transport and logistics hub providing access to China’s vast market. We are ready to expand exports of high-quality, environmentally friendly Kazakh products, including agricultural, food, metallurgical and chemical goods,” Zhumangarin said.

He added that this year’s expo would serve as a launchpad for new projects to boost industrial cooperation, mutual investment and production chains.

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion features products from more than 30 domestic companies, showcasing the country’s export potential in agriculture, food processing, light industry and value-added manufacturing.

Meeting with Chinese Vice Premier

During talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, the two officials discussed strategic partnership, investment projects, transport infrastructure and trade cooperation.

Zhumangarin praised the technological level of the expo and invited Chinese manufacturers of advanced agricultural chemicals and drones to localize production in Kazakhstan.

“Today the exhibition showcased cutting-edge achievements in agricultural chemicals and drone manufacturing. We would like to invite these producers and investors to Kazakhstan. We are ready to provide all the necessary conditions for localizing production,” he said.

The officials noted that bilateral trade reached a record $48.7 billion in 2025. Trade totaled $22 billion in January-May, up 27% year-on-year, and is expected to exceed $50 billion by the end of the year.

“Our main objective is to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade in the near future. To achieve this, we need to accelerate the adoption of the Kazakhstan-China Trade and Economic Cooperation Program and Roadmap for 2027-2030,” Zhumangarin said.

The officials also discussed expanding Chinese investment in high-value manufacturing, including agricultural processing, metallurgy, agricultural chemicals and drone production.

Transport and logistics cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative featured prominently in the talks. Kazakhstan noted that around 85% of all overland freight traffic from China to Europe passes through its territory. China confirmed its readiness to jointly implement a third cross-border railway crossing, while Kazakhstan continues expanding border infrastructure to increase annual cargo capacity to 100 million tons.

Panel session on export promotion

Zhumangarin also addressed the special Export to China: Kazakhstan session held as part of the expo, where Kazakhstan was granted a dedicated national platform under China’s Shared Grand Market – Export to China initiative.

He said the initiative provides new opportunities for Kazakh exporters by facilitating direct links with Chinese importers, retail chains, e-commerce platforms and logistics operators.

Zhumangarin noted that Kazakhstan continues to modernize transport and logistics infrastructure, develop cross-border cooperation centers and expand the capacity of international transport corridors to support trade growth.

During the visit, Zhumangarin also visited the Urumqi office of QazTrade, Kazakhstan’s trade policy development center, which supports domestic companies entering the Chinese market.

Among the practical outcomes of the visit was a preliminary agreement with Xinjiang retail chain 8:30, which operates more than 1,000 stores, to launch pilot sales of products from Kazakh brands Sun Planet, Delis and Run Planet in 200-300 outlets. Additional agreements were signed to promote products from Alan & Company and Baysan Group, while the office also facilitated the first pilot shipment of 20 tons of Kazakh goods to China, including Sultan pasta, Piala tea, RG Brands juices and confectionery products.